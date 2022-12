Air Products Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem Among All the Chip Manufacturing Hype

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett captured headlines when it was revealed that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) made a multi-billion dollar investment in top chip foundry company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Many investors have been excited about the move, and are looking to follow Buffett's lead.But maybe that's not such a great idea. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) makes up over more thanof Buffett's stock portfolio, and is a top customer of Taiwan Semi. Perhaps Buffett is simply hedging his Apple bet, especially since Taiwan Semi just passed big chipmaking price increases on to customers like Apple. Nevertheless, a huge surge in chip manufacturing is shaping up around the globe, including here in the U.S. Rather than investing in Taiwan Semi stock, give Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) a serious look first. Continue reading