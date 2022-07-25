|
25.07.2022 12:25:18
Air Products Targets To Reduce Intensity Of Scope 3 Emissions By One-third By 2030
(RTTNews) - Air Products (APD) said it is creating a new "Third by '30" carbon dioxide emissions intensity goal for Scope 3 emissions, in addition to its existing Scope 1 and 2 goal. The company noted that it is committed to addressing climate impacts throughout its upstream and downstream value chain, also known as Scope 3 emissions. The additional "Third by '30" goal is to reduce the intensity of Air Products' Scope 3 emissions by one-third by 2030, using 2015 as the baseline year.
Also, Air Products will spend or commit at least $4 billion in additional new capital for the transition to clean energy over the next five years, bringing its total commitment to first-mover projects to $15 billion through 2027. The company has already committed over $11 billion to real zero- and low-carbon hydrogen projects. Air Products noted that it has identified tangible transition plans for new investments and modifications of existing company assets, including low- and zero-carbon hydrogen. The company will also continually increase its use of renewable energy, convert its fleet of about 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles, and implement additional actions.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Air Products and Chemicals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Air Products and Chemicals zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Air Products and Chemicals Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
|228,75
|-0,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Zeichen der US-Notenbank: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte freundlich in die neue Woche starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte hingegen in Rot. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich im Montagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. In Fernost präsentierten sich die größten Börsen tiefer.