Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market to Grow Rapidly as Air Toxification Levels Rise Across Mining, Manufacturing and Agricultural Sectors Till 2028 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market evaluates growth trends in the industry and is anticipated to display a significant rise in the CAGR by 2028. "The market players have introduced Wireless Sensor Network (WSN)-based air quality monitoring system using IOT central server and gases sensors such as CO2, NO2, and CO sensors".

The market is driven by the rising awareness related to health and environmental implications of air pollution. Besides the detrimental effects of toxic industrial emissions on health and the environment, energy efficiency and work productivity are potentially hampered by poor air quality.

An increase in fatal accidents across the mining, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors due to air toxification, is set to drive the air quality monitoring systems market in the upcoming years. Based on the product, the air quality monitoring system market has been segmented into outdoor monitors, indoor monitors, and wearable monitors.

In order to study the span of the industry, the global market has been geographically segmented into the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Fast adoption of advanced technologies among the top manufacturers in North America has instituted this region to hold the highest market share. The huge untapped potential in emerging economies such as India and China, along with government initiatives for framing stringent legislative regulations to curb air toxification, is creating lucrative growth opportunities in these countries.

The market offers a multitude of challenges for the industry participants and the gaining decisive understanding of these challenges have impelled the players to pander strategic merger & acquisition activities with their fellow contenders. They have identified the sales volume, former growth statistics, cost of resources, and future prospects.

The competitive landscape showcases the profiles and business strategies of the major players, along with their recent developments. Some of the dominant players operating in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, TSI Incorporated, Siemens AG, 3M Company, Aeroqual Limited, Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd., and ECOTECH GROUP among others.

The emerging companies have registered the key raw material suppliers, buyers, research investors and distributors of the air quality monitoring systems market. Stakeholders and investors are increasing their spending on research and development activities to scale the latest technologies in their system engineering process. The competitors are profiling their business expansion strategies by incorporating collaborations, and joint ventures with the fellow contenders. They have inspected the assorted threats and evolving disruptive technologies to shape the supply and demand of the air quality monitoring systems market in the forthcoming years.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has launched the Fifth Assessment Report, which directly identified that an average individual spends 90 percent of his time indoors and is considered fatal as compared to outdoor pollution levels. Reduced ventilation, excessive use of electronic devices, and unacceptable levels of dust accumulation have introduced new sources and materials that cause indoor pollution.

The industry vendors have been impelled the redesign of buildings to enhance the indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring system. MQ2 Gas Sensor is a low-cost CO sensitive device that is characterized by its feature for detecting i-butane, propane, and methane to monitor indoor LPG pollutants and industrial smoke.

