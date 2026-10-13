Air Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55

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13.10.2026 17:24:06

Air strike kills at least 72 miners in Sudan, rights group says

At least 72 artisanal miners were killed in an alleged air strike in Sudan’s Jabal al-Uqaydat area, according to Emergency Lawyers, a Khartoum-based human rights group.  

In a statement posted to the X platform, formerly Twitter, Emergency Lawyers claimed the attacks were carried out by Egyptian warplanes, targeting civilians. “We condemn these attacks, which violate Sudan’s sovereignty and the right to life,” Emergency Lawyers said in its statement.

Videos and images posted to social media claim to show dozens of bodies of those killed in the attacks. Canadian Mining Journal is not able to verify these posts.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader, says he will launch an official investigation into the attacks. 

Egypt has not commented on the incident. 

Located near Sudan’s disputed border with Egypt, Jabal al-Uqaydat is a mountainous, traditional gold-mining region. Although specific production figures are not currently tracked, Jabal al-Uqaydat is considered one of Sudan’s busiest mining zones.

According to reporting from the Sudan Tribune, artisanal mining accounts for more than 80% of the country’s mining industry. 

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