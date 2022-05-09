AIR Unveils Full-Scale eVTOL Prototype at the Kentucky Derby

AIR also announced a partnership with Aeroauto Aeromall to assist with the 2024 rollout of AIR ONE, the company's inaugural flying vehicle for personal ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AIR , creator of eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircrafts for the consumer market, unveiled the full-scale prototype of its inaugural vehicle, AIR ONE, at the Kentucky Derby. AIR hosted celebrities and VIPs at the AIR ONE kickoff event in the exclusive Green Room reception area on-site. Guests were able to sit inside the sporty aircraft and experience virtual flight in the AIR ONE with AIR's simulation technology. AIR simultaneously announced a partnership with Aeroauto, the World's First Aeromall, to establish a specialized Urban Air Mobility Vehicle Showroom and Dealership in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Complementary to ongoing development of air taxis for commercial use, AIR ONE allows individual consumers to experience the freedom of flight on their own terms. Capable of taking off and landing on any flat surface, the all-electric aircraft offers a range of 110 miles (177 km) on a single charge at speeds up to 155 mph (250 km/h). With collapsible wings, AIR ONE can be stored in most garages, driveways, and is suitable for trailer hauls.

"It is thrilling that we were able to celebrate this milestone and unveil AIR ONE at a truly iconic event like the Kentucky Derby, with the help of Churchill Downs," said Rani Plaut, CEO and Co-founder of AIR. "Alongside our newest partner, Aeroauto, the trailblazers we met at the Derby will play a crucial role in gaining public acceptance of personal eVTOLs, propelling the entire industry forward, transforming the way we move, and adding a dose of adventure to everyday life."

The Kentucky Derby marked the first of several stops on AIR ONE's prototype tour. In between events, AIR ONE and its virtual flight simulation technology will be on display at the Aeroauto showroom. As the latest AIR Brand Ambassador, Aeroauto will assist in local infrastructure establishment for personal EV aviation and serve as a maintenance provider. AIR ONE customers will also have access to Aeroauto Flight Academy, equipped with flight simulators and classroom learning.

"It is a great honor to become the world's first specialized Urban Air Mobility Vehicle Showroom and Dealership, bringing an international manufacturer to North America as an AIR Brand Ambassador, while becoming their North American Flagship retailer for sales, service, and customer training center," said Sean Borman, CEO of Aeroauto. "We feel that AIR's advanced technology will be a great asset to the industry of personal transportation as a whole. The AIR ONE is an exciting addition to the US's personal transportation market and for all the people that have been dreaming of these incredible machines for decades."

Since coming out of stealth last year, AIR has completed a successful drop test and has finalized the first stage of the power and communication system integration. The company is also currently preparing to begin hover testing shortly and continues to work closely with the FAA to finalize its formal application en route to Step 2 of the G1 Certification Basis Document.

Built by veterans of the automotive and aerospace industries, AIR merges aerospace innovation and excellence with the maturity of the automotive industry's products and manufacturing techniques, providing safety, comfort and a sense of adventure to everyday users. AIR ONE's sleek and modern design truly make it the sportscar of the sky.

AIR has begun taking preorders for AIR ONE on its website, www.airev.aero .

About AIR

AIR is revolutionizing everyday mobility for everyday people, empowering individuals to seize the power of personal flight. Combining aerospace innovation with the maturity of automotive technology and uncompromising safety standards, AIR's first-of-its-kind AIR EVs offers the ground-breaking opportunity to easily "drive the sky." Founded by Chen Rosen and later joined by Netanel Goldberg and Rani Plaut, based in the green fields of Pardes Hanna, near Tel Aviv, AIR is paving the way for a cleaner, more thrilling future of mobility, affording everyone the freedom to fly. For more information check out: https://www.airev.aero/

About Aeroauto

Aeroauto is the World's First Aeromall, an Urban Air Mobility Vehicle Showroom and Dealership, specifically focused on Urban Air Mobility Vehicles, Advanced Air Vehicles, Hover Vehicles, and Flying Cars.

Based in Palm Beach County, Florida, and founded by Sean Borman and Giuseppe Bini, Aeroauto provides municipalities, corporate entities, and individual consumers with the training, maintenance, customization, and the vehicles themselves to safely and successfully enter the revolutionary world of Advanced Air Mobility.

For more information, visit https://aeroautosales.com/

