(RTTNews) - Air Water Ventures Ltd. (WATR), a water technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Proud Source Water, a premium spring water brand, through the acquisition of a portfolio company of Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Under the agreement, Air Water Ventures will pay $5 million in cash and issue common shares with an aggregate reference value of $95 million at closing.

The seller will also be eligible to receive up to an additional $50 million in contingent consideration in the form of common shares, depending on the acquired business achieving specified revenue and contribution margin targets.

The contingent consideration includes two separate $15 million payments tied to Proud Source achieving net sales of $65 million and contribution margin of $10 million, respectively, in an eligible year through 2030.

Two further payments of up to $10 million each will depend on its 2030 performance, with full payouts linked to net sales of $95 million and contribution margin of $25 million.

The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions. Separately, existing shareholders have committed an additional $7.5 million investment in Air Water Ventures through a private placement to support the acquisition and provide growth capital.

Air Water Ventures expects the combination to expand its distribution network by bringing together Proud Source's established relationship with PepsiCo and Air Water's existing distribution arrangement with Southern Glazer's.

The companies also expect to benefit from shared manufacturing facilities, technical expertise and operational resources in Florida.

In pre-market, the shares were trading 0.48 percent higher at $1.4629, after closing Monday's trading 2.65 percent lower on the Nasdaq.