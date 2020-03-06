|
06.03.2020 02:19:00
AirAnswers Detects Viruses in the Air
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirotec Inc., a Chicago based company, has developed a highly sensitive patented technology for testing and measuring biological agents in the air including fine particle molds and allergens to address allergies and asthma healthcare concerns. The company announced today that their currently available commercial air sampling device (AirAnswers™) has the capability to detect viruses in the air and potentially Covid 19.
"Considering the uncertainties about how the Covid 19 is transmitted, it would be essential for national security to be able to directly track the virus itself and how it is spreading prior to people actually getting sick. We will then be able to anticipate and prevent public exposure to the virus," said Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Julian Gordon.
Inspirotec has previously shown feasibility for the detection of airborne viruses in collaboration with US Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC), the United States' principal research and developmental resource for non-medical chemical and biological defense. Inspirotec has reached-out to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the NIH, Dr. Rick Bright of BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority), Dr. Andre Kalil of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Dr. Robert Redfield of the CDC.
"We are prepared to enter into an initial study to test and validate our technology today against Covid-19. We believe our proprietary device can contribute to public health against this global crisis," said President & CEO, Tom Brya.
About Inspirotec., Inc.
Inspirotec., Inc. is the only company providing airborne allergen detection either through physicians, industrial hygienists, indoor air quality professionals, home resale, or direct to consumer. https://airanswers.com
Inspirotec's vision is to improve health and happiness by finding allergy and mold solutions in transforming the home environment critical to our wellbeing. Our mission is to deliver the most personalized prevention and management solutions for allergies, asthma, and respiratory conditions.
Inspirotec has an extensive portfolio of patents* as well as publications in the peer-reviewed literature.
*US patents 8,038,944, 9,216,421, 9,360,402, 9,481,904, 9,618,431 as well as patents and application world-wide.
Contact
Tom Brya
President & CEO Inspirotec, Inc.
866-539-4253, ext. 805
support@inspirotec.com
Related Files
Inspirotec Dr. Gordon Poster Detection of Viruses.pdf
Related Images
airanswers-logo.jpg
AirAnswers Logo
Device Logo
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airanswers-detects-viruses-in-the-air-301018718.html
SOURCE Inspirotec, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTiefroter Handelausklang an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Dow mit kräftigem Verlust -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der Heimatmarkt gab ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Donnerstag kräftig ab. An den US-Börsen kam es am Donnerstag nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen wieder zu einem Rücksetzer. Asien Börsen erzielten Kursgewinne auf breiter Front.