AirAnswers Detects Viruses in the Air

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirotec Inc., a Chicago based company, has developed a highly sensitive patented technology for testing and measuring biological agents in the air including fine particle molds and allergens to address allergies and asthma healthcare concerns. The company announced today that their currently available commercial air sampling device (AirAnswers™) has the capability to detect viruses in the air and potentially Covid 19.

"Considering the uncertainties about how the Covid 19 is transmitted, it would be essential for national security to be able to directly track the virus itself and how it is spreading prior to people actually getting sick. We will then be able to anticipate and prevent public exposure to the virus," said Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Julian Gordon.

Inspirotec has previously shown feasibility for the detection of airborne viruses in collaboration with US Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC), the United States' principal research and developmental resource for non-medical chemical and biological defense. Inspirotec has reached-out to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the NIH, Dr. Rick Bright of BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority), Dr. Andre Kalil of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Dr. Robert Redfield of the CDC.

"We are prepared to enter into an initial study to test and validate our technology today against Covid-19. We believe our proprietary device can contribute to public health against this global crisis," said President & CEO, Tom Brya.

About Inspirotec., Inc.

Inspirotec., Inc. is the only company providing airborne allergen detection either through physicians, industrial hygienists, indoor air quality professionals, home resale, or direct to consumer. https://airanswers.com

Inspirotec's vision is to improve health and happiness by finding allergy and mold solutions in transforming the home environment critical to our wellbeing. Our mission is to deliver the most personalized prevention and management solutions for allergies, asthma, and respiratory conditions.

Inspirotec has an extensive portfolio of patents* as well as publications in the peer-reviewed literature.

*US patents 8,038,944, 9,216,421, 9,360,402, 9,481,904, 9,618,431 as well as patents and application world-wide.

Contact

Tom Brya

President & CEO Inspirotec, Inc.

866-539-4253, ext. 805

support@inspirotec.com

Related Files

Inspirotec Dr. Gordon Poster Detection of Viruses.pdf

Related Images

airanswers-logo.jpg

AirAnswers Logo

Device Logo

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airanswers-detects-viruses-in-the-air-301018718.html

SOURCE Inspirotec, Inc.