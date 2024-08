Airbnb: Is the Startling Sell-Off a Golden Buying Opportunity?

Recent economic data contains mixed messages, causing turbulence in the markets. Much of this centers on the health of the American consumer, who drives the U.S. economy.First, the unemployment rate increased from 4.1% in June to 4.3% in July, causing many prognosticators to discuss a potential recession. The market dipped as a result. Next, data came out that unemployment claims actually fell, indicating a more resilient jobs market.As a result of concerns over consumer spending and some modest results, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) joined retail stocks like Target, Ulta Beauty, Starbucks, and even Tesla as Wall Street sold off the stock heavily.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool