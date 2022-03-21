Airbnb Co-Founder and Airbnb.org Chairman Joe Gebbia to Match $1 Million for Refugees Fleeing Ukraine

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb Co-Founder and Chairman of Airbnb.org, Joe Gebbia, and USA for UNHCR announced today Gebbia's commitment to match donations up to $1 million to provide lifesaving aid, protection and hope for displaced families from Ukraine.

This announcement comes after Airbnb.org, Gebbia's brainchild non-profit, said it would offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. Additionally, millions of dollars have been generated for Ukrainians directly through a creative initiative where Airbnb properties in Ukraine are booked and paid for by users around the world who have no plans to visit.

"This is time to step up. I'll match anyone's donation who joins me. The people of Ukraine have our compassion and need our action, which is why I'm personally supporting USA for UNHCR and their ground relief efforts alongside all of the work we're doing at Airbnb and Airbnb.org," said Gebbia.

More than 3.4 million people have fled the country and an estimated 6.5 million are displaced inside Ukraine due to violence. UNHCR and its partners are on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries providing crucial humanitarian assistance and protection – from distributing emergency supply kits with items like thermal blankets and water containers, to helping to set up transit centers to assess the needs of newly displaced people and provide temporary shelter. The most vulnerable families are receiving cash assistance to address urgent needs.

"This $1 million matching gift is just one more example of Joe Gebbia's compassion and action for refugees over the years," said Anne-Marie Grey, Executive Director and CEO of USA for UNHCR. "We are proud to have his unwavering support through his personal generosity and also in finding unique ways to inspire Americans and people around the world to show newly displaced families that they are not alone."

Gebbia is a member of USA for UNHCR's Advisory Council, which is comprised of influential business leaders and philanthropists who are advising USA for UNHCR on new strategies, tactics and connections for breakthrough solutions and resources to address the global refugee crisis. Gebbia has also traveled with Malala Yousafzai to Kenya and Rwanda to work on girls' education in refugee camps as an engaged member of the Malala Fund Leadership Council. His personal donation of $5 million helped formally kick off Airbnb.org's efforts around refugees and asylum seekers.

Supporters can join Joe Gebbia is supporting families forced to flee Ukraine – and have their donation matched dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million – by visiting www.UNrefugees.org/UkraineResponse.

About USA for UNHCR

USA for UNHCR protects refugees and empowers them with hope and opportunity. Supporting UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – and its partners, we provide lifesaving essentials including shelter, water, food, safety and protection. Around the world, we help refugees survive, recover and build a better future. Established by concerned American citizens, USA for UNHCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.UNrefugees.org.

