Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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16.07.2026 16:41:01
Airbnb Co-Founder Joseph Gebbia Sells $39 Million in Stock. Should Investors Worry About What 2026 Holds?
Joseph Gebbia, the co-founder and current director at Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), sold 265,000 shares of the company on July 13, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($145.50); post-transaction value based on July 13 market close ($146.33).Airbnb is a leading global marketplace for short-term lodging and experiential travel services, with a market capitalization of $87.0 billion and trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of $12.6 billion. The company has established a significant competitive advantage through its network effects, diverse inventory spanning 220+ countries and regions, and proprietary technology platform that facilitates seamless transactions between hosts and guests. With 8,200 employees and strong profitability metrics (TTM net income of $2.5 billion), Airbnb has demonstrated resilience and growth in the travel and hospitality sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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