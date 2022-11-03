|
03.11.2022 15:00:00
Airbnb Earnings Upset: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Despite reporting strong third-quarter results on Nov. 1, 2022, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) saw its shares plummet almost 9%. This came after record profitability in the company's third quarter and sustained activity on its platform -- even as consumers begin to feel the pinch of rising inflation. This episode breaks down the good and bad of Airbnb's earnings, plus the main highlights investors should take away from the company's quarter. If you enjoy the episode, leave a like, consider subscribing, and use the special discount link below.*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Nov. 2, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 2, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
