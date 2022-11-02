|
02.11.2022 15:08:00
Airbnb Falls, but This Nasdaq Stock's Getting Hit Even Harder
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been in a bear market for much of 2022, and many see the Federal Reserve as the primary culprit. With its aggressive series of interest rate increases, the prospects for capital-hungry growth stocks have gotten a lot less certain over the course of the year. And with the Fed expected to raise short-term interest rates yet again Wednesday afternoon, the Nasdaq wasn't able to mount much of a recovery from Tuesday's declines.A downbeat financial report from travel disruptor Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) weighed on investor sentiment, given the hope that a recovery in travel activity would prove to be a lasting supportive trend. However, an even bigger drop in the share price of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) showed how vulnerable software-oriented companies still are even after sizable past declines.Shares of Airbnb were down about 5% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The alternative accommodation platform provider saw amazing results in its summer quarter, but it projected that the future could see weaker conditions as macroeconomic pressures mount.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
