Airbnb is allowing my tenant to illegally sublet my house

It is enabling her to make money while she is refusing to pay rentI am banging my head against the wall with Airbnb , which is allowing a tenant to sublet my house illegally. She began to fall short on the monthly rent payments in early 2022. I had a good relationship with her, and showed patience and understanding. Last November, when the rent arrears had increased to £18,600, I discovered that my house was listed on Airbnb, with reviews going back to April 2022. When I confronted the tenant, she ordered me to get out of her house, and has since stopped paying any rent. I asked Airbnb to remove the listing and had to provide proof of ownership before it would discuss the matter. It then told me it did not get involved in third-party disputes and referred me to the host. Relations with the tenant have completely broken down, so that is not an option. My house has continued to be listed on Airbnb, which is enabling the tenant to make money from my house, while refusing to pay rent.LA, Chigwell, EssexYour tenant signed an assured shorthold tenancy agreement that specifically bans subletting. That's of no consequence to Airbnb which, extraordinarily, does not require evidence that hosts are legitimate, although it was quick to demand legal documents from you. Continue reading...