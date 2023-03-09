|
Airbnb Is Down 41% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a bona fide travel stock superstar thus far in 2023. It's not only trouncing the performance of the S&P 500 index but also sailing past fellow travel titans Expedia and Booking Holdings.So it might be surprising to learn that Airbnb is down considerably from its all-time high share price by a steep 41%. It really has quite a climb to reach the summit again. Can the do-it-yourself (DIY) accommodation king make it back?I think so, and I believe it even has a fine chance to set new records. Here's why.Continue reading
