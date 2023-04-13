|
13.04.2023 11:30:00
Airbnb Is Down 48% From Its High. Time to Buy?
When Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) business struggled at the beginning of the pandemic, it was obvious why. With much of the world locked down, it was clear that Airbnb's business would slow significantly. The resulting effect on the company's stock price was not a surprise. That trend reversed itself rather quickly, and Airbnb saw its stock price hit a new high in early 2021.What makes less sense is the 48% fall in Airbnb's stock price since early 2021. A bear market has dragged down most stocks, but Airbnb's business performance over that time has been impressive. Let's take a look to see if investors should take advantage of this drop in stock price and buy Airbnb now.One constant for Airbnb over its time as a public company has been management's commitment to improving the user experience for both hosts and guests. It's important to remember that both of these cohorts are important to the success of the business in order to keep supply and demand in balance.Continue reading
