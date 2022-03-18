|
18.03.2022 15:30:00
Airbnb Is My Highest Conviction Stock to Buy Right Now
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was devastated at the pandemic's onset. The worldwide travel facilitator experienced a sales drop as people were hesitant to leave their homes. Thankfully, several effective vaccines against COVID-19 have been developed, and billions of people have been vaccinated. That's giving folks more confidence to take those vacations they put off during the first parts of the pandemic. Even though the pandemic's end is nowhere in sight, Airbnb's revenue has become more robust than ever. That's partly why Airbnb is my top stock to buy right now. Let's look closer at what I like about Airbnb as an investment. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!