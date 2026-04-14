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Airbnb Aktie

Airbnb für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QG35 / ISIN: US0090661010

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14.04.2026 11:30:00

Airbnb Is Testing Airport Pickups. What's the Next Big Move for the Company?

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) confirmed at the end of March 2026 that it has partnered with Welcome Pickups, a U.K.-based private transfer company, to offer airport pickup services across 125 cities in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, including Paris, Bali, and Mexico City. The service integrates directly into the Airbnb app after a booking is confirmed, with preset pricing based on vehicle type and luggage needs, and no extra booking fees from Airbnb. Drivers contact guests in advance, and the whole transaction stays within the Airbnb ecosystem rather than bouncing users to Uber Technologies or local apps.It's a wild and thoughtful move. I think it's good for the company, but not necessarily for the reasons being discussed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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