18.02.2022 16:15:00
Airbnb Is Turning Into an Extended-Stay Spot for Travelers and Investors
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) used to be a place you would go to for a quick getaway and recharge for a few days, but not anymore. The short-term rental site is increasingly becoming the go-to destination for extended-stay travel, and it's generating excess profits for the business.The hospitality stock reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings that handily surpassed Wall Street expectations, and the outlook for the coming year is even brighter than before.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
