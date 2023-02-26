|
26.02.2023 13:00:00
Airbnb Is Up 50% This Year. Should You Still Buy the Stock?
2023 has seen an excellent start for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock with a 50% gain in under two months. As a result of the quick rally, many investors may wonder if they've already missed the boat on this stock.Let's dive into Airbnb's prospects and see if this is just the start of an even bigger story.Airbnb is the market leader in alternative stays and travel experiences. Whether you're looking to rent out a cabin, book a guide to explore a canyon, or stay in someone's basement for a month while relocating to a new city, Airbnb has you covered.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!