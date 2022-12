Airbnb Looks to Shake Up Urban Travel With New Offering

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Short-term rental platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has been pulling out all the stops to get more hosts to join the platform. And on Nov. 30, the company aimed to reduce friction further by partnering with select apartment buildings in over 25 U.S. urban markets. Here's how Airbnb's new program works and what it could mean for investors.According to The Wall Street Journal, Airbnb has partnered with 12 apartment landlords, including public company Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), to list apartments on its platform. Anyone looking for an apartment to rent could simply hop onto Airbnb's platform like they would any other real estate listing aggregator.