Airbnb Looks Unstoppable This Year. But Is the Stock a Buy?

It seems like every year, there is some news article about how Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is on the brink of collapse. First, it was how the COVID-19 pandemic would end Airbnb , then it was that inflation would cause travel to cease, and this year it was that Airbnb 's revenue was collapsing in key cities. Each time has proven to be false, but the stock has traded like many of these concerns were true.With all this pessimism surrounding Airbnb, is it worth an investment today?Airbnb is the market leader in alternative stays and experiences. Whether you're looking for an entire house to stay in for a weekend, a spare bedroom to rent for a month on a business trip, or a guided hike, Airbnb has you covered. While Airbnb has grown significantly since its founding in 2008, it still has room to expand. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel