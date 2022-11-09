|
Airbnb May Have Just Fixed the Worst Part of Its Business. Time to Buy?
Consumers are tired of how Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and other companies display their pricing and some folks in Washington, D.C., are trying to do something about it. It's been in the works for a few years now, but the Hotel Advertising Transparency Act would require companies to show the total price of their stay instead of tacking on the fees late in the booking process.The fees on Airbnb are arguably the worst part of the experience. And thankfully for users, Airbnb's management isn't waiting to be forced to do something about it. The company is proactively introducing its "all-in" pricing. Here's what it could mean for investors -- and it's surprisingly not a buy signal necessarily.Continue reading
