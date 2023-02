Airbnb Profits Are on Fire. Time to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There was no #Airbnbust for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in its fourth-quarter earnings report.Despite trending complaints about cleaning fees and chore lists on the home-sharing platform, the company reported strong numbers Tuesday night, outpacing both its own guidance and Wall Street estimates, and the stock jumped 10% in after-hours trading on the earnings report.In the fourth quarter, revenue rose 24%, or 31% on a currency-neutral basis, to $1.9 billion -- better than the company's own guidance at 17%-22% revenue growth and ahead of analyst estimates at $1.86 billion. Continue reading