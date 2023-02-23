|
Airbnb Proved the Bears Wrong Yet Again, but Should You Buy the Stock?
If there is supposed to be a looming recession for the global economy, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) did not get the memo. The online travel marketplace just posted fantastic financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 as more and more travelers continue to join its platform as both customers and hosts.There were concerns from Wall Street around how inflation, bad rental experiences, and an oversupply of hosts could affect its business, but Airbnb just proved that sometimes the investor narrative does not line up with reality.Right now, the Airbnb bulls are winning against the bears, with the stock up 50% in 2023. But does that mean you should buy shares today?Continue reading
