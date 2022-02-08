|
08.02.2022 14:48:00
Airbnb Q4 Earnings: The Top Metric to Watch
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 15. The international travel facilitator is regaining momentum as folks get vaccinated, and consumer mobility is increasing. Still, the COVID-19 disease is unpredictable and evolving. The rise of the omicron variant created a surge of infections in certain parts of the world, threatening to slow Airbnb's momentum. When it reports Q4 earnings, investors will want to look at gross booking value to see if the omicron variant of COVID-19 had a meaningful effect. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
