22.02.2023 14:00:00
Airbnb Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Wall Street was thrilled with the latest operating update from Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), which in mid-February showed strong sales growth, profit generation, and cash flow throughout 2022.Yet some big questions remain about how well the home rental specialist can maintain its momentum as economic expansion rates slow. Airbnb is also facing pricing challenges that threaten to push vacation shoppers into competing services.Let's take a look at the 2023 bullish and bearish outlooks for this growth stock, starting with some reasons to worry about the business.Continue reading
