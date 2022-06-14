|
14.06.2022 16:45:00
Airbnb Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Growth stocks have been getting crushed in 2022 as investor interest has shifted toward stable, slow-growing stalwarts. That means plenty of high-quality growth stocks have been left by the wayside despite continued execution. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is one company that was left for dead. It has fallen more than 47% from its all-time highs, but is this a bargain buy or a value trap? Two Motley Fool contributors break down what could go right and wrong for Airbnb and determine whether the risk is worth the potential reward for buying shares at these discounted prices. Jamie Louko: Airbnb is known for its deep bench of over 6 million active listings, ranging from traditional apartments to unique tree houses. The company has developed its brand on the unmatched uniqueness of its offering, which has worked wonders: More than 102 million nights and experiences were booked on the platform in the first quarter alone. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
