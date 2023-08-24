|
24.08.2023 11:45:00
Airbnb Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
For a company as well-known as Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), it's hard to believe that it's only been a public company for less than three years. It's also hard to believe that over that time frame, Airbnb's stock is down 14% while the S&P 500 has risen 23%.While that may be surprising at first, it's important to remember that it's been a wild ride for the travel industry since the world was shut down and then reopened due to the pandemic. In fact, the news for Airbnb's stock has gotten much better more recently. Year to date, the stock is up 46% versus the market's 15% gain.The good news for Airbnb is that its business performance has been much more consistent than its stock performance. With Q2 2023 results reported recently, let's dig in and see if Airbnb is a buy, sell, or hold right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Airbnbmehr Nachrichten
|
06:00
|Extreme renting: Santorini’s teachers forced to rough it in Airbnb haven (Financial Times)
|
04.08.23
|Airbnb-Aktie dreht noch leicht ins Minus: Airbnb überzeugt trotz starker Zahlen nicht (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.23
|Ausblick: Airbnb gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.23
|Airbnb Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold? (MotleyFool)