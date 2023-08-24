|
24.08.2023 14:45:00
Airbnb Stock Is Declining: Time to Buy the Dip?
Investors can't seem to make up their minds about Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). When the home rental platform went public during the pandemic bubble, there was intense optimism for the stock, and its market capitalization reached over $125 billion. In 2022, shares collapsed, sending its market value down to around $50 billion by last December.Then, this year, these declines reversed as its market value hit close to $100 billion earlier this summer. In recent weeks, investors have been selling off their Airbnb stakes again, with shares sitting at a current market capitalization of around $80 billion. That's some wild volatility in just a few short years.Long-term-focused investors know that volatility can be your friend as it can give you the chance to buy a high-quality business at a cheap price. Is that what's happening to Airbnb stock right now? Let's take a deeper look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
