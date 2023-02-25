|
Airbnb Stock May Not Be as Expensive as It Appears
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has defeated the naysayers once again. Despite various loud complaints from some hosts and guests, the company's financials once again proved its services are incredibly en vogue right now. Fourth-quarter 2022 revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow were up 24%, 500%, and 21%, respectively, compared to the year prior. But what about the expensive valuation on Airbnb stock? Sizzling growth like what the company managed the last few years will be tougher to come by, and profit margins are already quite high at Airbnb. Is this top travel and entertainment stock too expensive to buy now?First, I'd like to acknowledge that Airbnb does trade for a premium when looking at the last trailing-12-month period. Shares trade for 46 times trailing-12-month earnings per share (EPS), or 25 times free cash flow. (On a free cash flow basis, this looks pretty reasonable; more on that momentarily.) Continue reading
