Airbnb Targets Renters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In a "Nixon to China" development, Airbnb aims to legitimize your apartment sublet.The vacation giant announced Wednesday it's launching a new service to let renters in 25-plus US cities find apartments to sublet as Airbnb hosts, tapping into the ever-more-attractive rental market as mortgage rates continue their volatile streak.Continue reading