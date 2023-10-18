|
18.10.2023 22:05:00
Airbnb to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company's third quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The company's shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.
Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.
Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/FVOwnvQj. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.
Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (800) 770-2030 using conference ID: 24053.
About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-results-301953594.html
SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Airbnb
|114,58
|-1,80%
