01.11.2022 22:30:00
Airbnb to Participate at Web Summit
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Office, Nathan Blecharczyk, will speak at the Web Summit Technology Conference held in Lisbon on Thursday, November 3, beginning at 16:40pm CET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/vGsj1fwkZnI.
About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-to-participate-at-web-summit-301665365.html
SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.
