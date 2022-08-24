Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 22:05:00

Airbnb to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that VP of Finance, Ellie Mertz, will speak at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7, beginning at 5:45am PT / 8:45am ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore28/abnb/2317343. A replay will be made available for 90 days following the event on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-to-participate-in-the-evercore-isi-2nd-annual-technology-conference-301611909.html

SOURCE Airbnb

pagehit
