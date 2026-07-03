Airbnb Aktie
WKN DE: A2QG35 / ISIN: US0090661010
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03.07.2026 03:24:24
Airbnb vs. MGM Resorts International: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The travel industry is evolving as consumers choose between digital-first platforms and traditional luxury destinations. Choosing between Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) requires weighing tech-driven growth against established physical assets.Airbnb has redefined lodging by allowing individuals to rent out their homes, creating a massive global inventory without the costs of building hotels. MGM Resorts International anchors its business in massive physical casinos and entertainment hubs that offer experiences beyond just a place to sleep. Both companies are vying for discretionary spending as travel patterns shift in 2026.Airbnb operates a global marketplace connecting over 5 million hosts with guests in over 220 countries and regions in the travel and tourism space. The company relies on a network of hosts to sustain its marketplace for short-term stays and experiences. Key partnerships with payment processors and insurance providers support its AirCover protection for users.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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