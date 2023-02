Airbnb's Massive $1.9 Billion Profit, Explained. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For investors who love profits, short-term rental platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has them in spades. In 2022, the company recorded its first full calendar year of positive net income. And it did so in style.Airbnb generated revenue of $8.4 billion and earned net income of $1.9 billion. That's a profit margin of nearly 23% -- among the highest on the stock market. And there's a simple explanation for the company's quick and dramatic rise to profitability.Operating leverage is a great concept for investors to have a firm grasp on. And Airbnb is giving investors a master class on the subject, starting back in early 2020. But before we look at its profits, I'll first give some context.Continue reading