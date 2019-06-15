Airbus Canada Limited Partnership pleased with successful completion of Mirabel labour negotiations and positive union ratification vote by A220 workforce

MIRABEL, QC, June 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Airbus Canada Limited Partnership is very pleased that its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) unionized employees at Mirabel, Québec, have announced that they have ratified the proposed new labour contract negotiated over the past weeks.

The Partnership looks forward to formally finalizing the new five-year agreement with the union in the very near future.

The skilled and dedicated workers who build the state-of-the-art A220 aircraft at Mirabel are crucial to the success of the aircraft and the Airbus Canada Limited Partnership, consisting of Airbus, Bombardier and Investissement Québec.

The Partnership looks forward to continued strong and productive relationships with all of its employees. It is thanks to this collaboration that the A220 is a growing success in the global aviation marketplace.

