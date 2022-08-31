Airbus CFO Dominik Asam To Leave In 2023 To Become SAP CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Wednesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam has decided to leave the company in the beginning of March 2023 to become Chief Financial Officer of enterprise application software major SAP SE (SAP).

Asam, aged 53, is leaving after almost four years in the CFO role. He joined Airbus as CFO and Member of the Executive Committee in April 2019.

The company said it will now prepare the succession of Asam who will remain fully in charge until his departure.

Asam said, "Airbus is now in a better competitive position and I have great faith in my colleagues' ability to continue writing this unique success story. ... I hope to stay in close touch with Airbus after transitioning to my new role at SAP to further deepen what is already a strong relationship between the two companies."

SAP in March had announced that it was searching for a successor to Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board Member, who agreed to depart the company on March 31, 2023.