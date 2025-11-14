|
Airbus Delivers First Of Eight Airbus A330-900 To Air Algerie
(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced Friday the delivery of the first Airbus A330-900 to Air Algerie SpA, the flag carrier of Algeria, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of its long-haul fleet and in its long-standing partnership with Airbus.
The A330-900 will play a key role in Air Algerie expansion plans from Algiers, enabling the launch of new transatlantic and Asian routes. Air Algerie is set to receive 7 additional A330neo and will become the largest operator of the aircraft type in Africa.
Air Algerie's A330neo is configured in a comfortable three-class cabin layout with 18 full-flat seats in Business, 24 in Premium Economy and 266 in Economy class.
The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, with more individual space, enlarged overhead bins, a new lighting system and access to the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.
As with all Airbus aircraft, the A330neo aircraft is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.
