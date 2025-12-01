Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-
Airbus Issues Update On A320 Fleet Measures; Less Than 100 Remaining

(RTTNews) - Airbus (AIR.DE) issued an update on the status of the deployment of A320 Family precautionary fleet measures across the global fleet. The Group stated that, out of a total number of around 6,000 aircraft potentially impacted, the vast majority have now received the necessary modifications. Airbus apologised for any challenges and delays caused to passengers and airlines by this event.

Airbus said it is working with airline customers to support the modification of less than 100 remaining aircraft to ensure they can be returned to service.

