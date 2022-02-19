|
19.02.2022 15:05:00
Airbus Keeps Rolling With Strong Earnings
The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a crippling blow to Boeing, compounding its existing woes from the 737 MAX grounding. The U.S. aerospace titan has burned tens of billions of dollars over the past two years, weakening its balance sheet, while its backlog has eroded significantly.By contrast, the pandemic has proven to be a minor setback for Airbus (OTC: EADSY). On Thursday, the European aircraft manufacturer released another strong earnings report as it closed the books on 2021.Last month, Airbus reported that it delivered 611 commercial jets in 2021, up from 566 a year earlier. This surpassed the company's October outlook for approximately 600 deliveries. As a result, full-year revenue grew 4% to 52.1 billion euros ($59.3 billion), despite lower revenue from Airbus' defense segment.Continue reading
