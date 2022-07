Airbus Keeps Trouncing Boeing on Jet Orders

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past several years, Boeing (NYSE: BA) has fallen far behind Airbus (OTC: EADSY) in virtually every respect. The U.S. aerospace giant is building far fewer commercial jets than its top rival. As a result, it continues to lose money and burn cash, even as Airbus has returned to profitability.Making matters worse, Airbus is extending its already-sizable lead on aircraft orders. That will keep Boeing at a disadvantage for the foreseeable future.Through the first five months of 2022, Airbus recorded 364 gross aircraft orders and 191 net orders. As usual, the ultra-popular A320neo aircraft family accounted for the bulk of its orders. Meanwhile, the backlog for Airbus' A330neo wide-body family took a big hit as former top customer AirAsia X canceled 63 of its 78 orders as part of its bankruptcy restructuring.Continue reading