Airbus, Kratos Announce U740-Valkyrie First Flight Milestone

(RTTNews) - Monday, Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), along with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), announced the successful completion of the first flight of the U740-Valkyrie at a test facility in Northern Europe.

The successful completion includes a runway-independent rocket-assisted take-off, maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds up to Mach 0.8, and in-flight mission adjustments.

The significant event reaffirms that the companies are on track to deliver a combat-ready uncrewed Collaborative Combat Aircraft by 2029 to address the operational requirements of the German and other European Armed Forces.

""By pairing Kratos' proven airframe as a 'program of record' with Airbus' sovereign European mission system, we are able to offer a robust, sovereign, affordable, and combat-ready CCA system by the end of the decade," said Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space.

Airbus' stock closed trading at $52.66, down 0.59 percent on the OTC Markets.

In pre-market hours, KTOS was trading at $42.33, down 0.07 percent on the Nasdaq.