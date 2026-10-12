Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAND / ISIN: US50077B2079
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12.10.2026 14:25:14
Airbus, Kratos Announce U740-Valkyrie First Flight Milestone
(RTTNews) - Monday, Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), along with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), announced the successful completion of the first flight of the U740-Valkyrie at a test facility in Northern Europe.
The successful completion includes a runway-independent rocket-assisted take-off, maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds up to Mach 0.8, and in-flight mission adjustments.
The significant event reaffirms that the companies are on track to deliver a combat-ready uncrewed Collaborative Combat Aircraft by 2029 to address the operational requirements of the German and other European Armed Forces.
""By pairing Kratos' proven airframe as a 'program of record' with Airbus' sovereign European mission system, we are able to offer a robust, sovereign, affordable, and combat-ready CCA system by the end of the decade," said Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space.
Airbus' stock closed trading at $52.66, down 0.59 percent on the OTC Markets.
In pre-market hours, KTOS was trading at $42.33, down 0.07 percent on the Nasdaq.
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