Airbus Launches First Tranche Of €5 Bln Multi-Year Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA), an aerospace company, on Monday announced the launch of the first tranche of its multi-year share buyback programme.

The programme will involve share repurchases of up to €5 billion over multiple tranches through July 31, 2029.

The first tranche will run from November 9 through December 23, with a maximum repurchase amount of €800 million.

The company said the programme is part of its commitment to strengthen shareholder returns.

The company intends to cancel the shares repurchased under the programme.

The pace and total value of shares repurchased during the first tranche will depend on market conditions.

An investment firm has been appointed to independently manage the execution of the first tranche.

The programme was approved by the Airbus Board of Directors and is subject to shareholder authorization to repurchase up to 10% of the company's issued share capital.

The company said that continued shareholder approval is also required for the programme's execution.

On Friday, Airbus closed trading EUR 196.40 on the Paris Stock Exchange.