Airbus Q2 Profit Rises; Backs 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net income for the second quarter net income rose 55% to 1.06 billion euros from 682 million euros last year. Quarterly earnings per share improved to 1.34 euros from 0.87 euros in the prior year. The company maintained its 2023 guidance.

The company targets to achieve in 2023 around 720 commercial aircraft deliveries and EBIT Adjusted of 6.0 billion euros.

Airbus's EBIT Adjusted for the second-quarter increased by 34 percent year-over-year to 1.85 billion euros, mainly reflecting the increased commercial aircraft deliveries, a positive year-on-year impact from currency hedging and the release of provisions following progress made on compliance related topics.

Revenues for the second-quarter grew 24% to 15.90 billion euros from 12.81 billion euros in the prior year, reflecting the higher commercial aircraft deliveries. Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 1,080 aircraft in the first-half of 2023 compared 442 aircraft last year. It reported net orders of 1,044 aircraft after cancellations compared to 259 aircraft in the previous year.

According to the company, the ramp-up on the A220 program is continuing towards a monthly production rate of 14 aircraft in the middle of the decade. On the A320 Family programme, production is progressing well towards the previously announced rate of 75 aircraft per month in 2026.

On Widebody aircraft, the Company continues to target rate 4 for the A330 in 2024 and rate 9 for the A350 at the end of 2025.

