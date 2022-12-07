Airbus Says No Longer Expects To Achieve Its 2022 Aircraft Delivery Target

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said it no longer expects to achieve its target of around 700 commercial aircraft deliveries for 2022 citing the complex operating environment. But it confirmed anual financial guidance. The company adjusted speed of A320 Family ramp-up to rate 65 for 2023 and 2024. It maintained the objective of reaching rate 75 by the middle of the decade.

The European plane maker reported 68 commercial aircraft deliveries in November, bringing annual deliveries to 565 aircraft as of end of November.

Airbus registered 29 new orders and 14 cancellations in November 2022, bringing the backlog to 7,344 aircraft.

Airbus said its target to achieve "around 700" commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022 to now be out of reach. The final figure is not expected to fall materially short of the "around 700" delivery target.

Airbus remains committed to delivering its financial guidance as provided at the Nine-Month 2022 results, meaning guidance for EBIT Adjusted and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing remains unchanged.

The company said it will disclose full year 2022 commercial aircraft orders and deliveries on 10 January 2023. It will disclose full year results on 16 February 2023.