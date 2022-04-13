Airbus Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

(RTTNews) - Airbus said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, including the appointment of a new director and the renewal of three Board members among them the Chief Executive Officer.

Irene Rummelhoff, Executive Vice President Marketing, Midstream & Processing at Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA, was appointed a non-executive director on the Airbus Board.

The shareholders approved the renewal of the Board mandate of Guillaume Faury as executive director and he was formally reappointed Airbus CEO at a Board meeting following the AGM. Catherine Guillouard and Claudia Nemat were re-elected non-executive directors.

Airbus said, to ensure a smooth transition of the Board's composition, that one third of the 12 directors are reappointed or replaced every year, for three-year terms.

The company announced that after five years serving as a non-executive director, Lord Drayson has decided to step down from the Airbus Board. The Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee has begun the search for a suitable replacement.

The shareholders also approved proposed payment of a 2021 gross dividend of 1.50 euros per share. The payment date is 21 April 2022 with 20 April 2022 being the record date.

The company noted that shareholders showed a high level of engagement, with votes totalling 573 million and representing around 73% of the outstanding share capital.