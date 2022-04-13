13.04.2022 03:56:05

Airbus Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

(RTTNews) - Airbus said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, including the appointment of a new director and the renewal of three Board members among them the Chief Executive Officer.

Irene Rummelhoff, Executive Vice President Marketing, Midstream & Processing at Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA, was appointed a non-executive director on the Airbus Board.

The shareholders approved the renewal of the Board mandate of Guillaume Faury as executive director and he was formally reappointed Airbus CEO at a Board meeting following the AGM. Catherine Guillouard and Claudia Nemat were re-elected non-executive directors.

Airbus said, to ensure a smooth transition of the Board's composition, that one third of the 12 directors are reappointed or replaced every year, for three-year terms.

The company announced that after five years serving as a non-executive director, Lord Drayson has decided to step down from the Airbus Board. The Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee has begun the search for a suitable replacement.

The shareholders also approved proposed payment of a 2021 gross dividend of 1.50 euros per share. The payment date is 21 April 2022 with 20 April 2022 being the record date.

The company noted that shareholders showed a high level of engagement, with votes totalling 573 million and representing around 73% of the outstanding share capital.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland zeigen sich zuversichtlicher. In Asien ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen