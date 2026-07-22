Airbus Targets €12- €13 Bln Adj. EBIT For FY29; Confirms €5 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) recently said that it expects adjusted EBIT to touch between 12 billion euros and 13 billion euros by 2029, based on an assumed euro-to-U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.22.

The aircraft manufacturer said that its Board of Directors has approved a 5 billion euros share buyback programme to be carried out over the next three years. The buyback will be executed by the Airbus management under the Board's approved terms and will continue to require shareholder approval.

Additionally, the company reaffirmed its earlier announced fiscal 2026 outlook of around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries and adjusted EBIT of around 7.5 billion euros.

On the OTC Markets, EADSY.PK ended Tuesday's trading at $56.80, up $2.38 or 4.4 percent.