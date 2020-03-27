Aircastle Limited Completes Merger with Affiliates of Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing

STAMFORD, Conn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") today announced that it has completed the previously announced merger with an entity controlled by affiliates of Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited ("Mizuho Leasing"). The closing of the transaction follows the receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the merger agreement and approval by Aircastle's shareholders.

Upon consummation of the merger, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Aircastle became an affiliate company of MM Air Limited, an entity controlled by affiliates of Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing, and Marubeni Aviation Holding Coöperatief U.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aircastle's shareholders are entitled to receive $32.00 in cash for each common share of Aircastle (other than shares already owned by Marubeni and its affiliates).

"We are pleased to announce the completion of this transaction, which delivers significant value to our shareholders," said Peter V. Ueberroth, Chairman of the Aircastle Board of Directors. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing," added Michael J. Inglese, Chief Executive Officer of Aircastle.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Aircastle's common shares will cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and will be delisted.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of December 31, 2019, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 287 aircraft leased to 85 customers located in 49 countries.

Contacts:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

