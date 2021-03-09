|
09.03.2021 22:32:00
Aircastle to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
STAMFORD, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that Michael Inglese, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website at http://www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company's website.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 269 aircraft leased to 80 customers located in 45 countries.
Contacts:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations
Tel: +1-203-504-1063
fconstantinople@aircastle.com
For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircastle-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301243940.html
SOURCE Aircastle Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX geht freundlich aus der Sitzung -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag unentschlossen, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten im Dienstagshandel Gewinne erzielen. Während es an Japans Börsen nach oben ging, waren die Vorzeichen in China rot.